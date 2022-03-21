Alexander Djiku equals Andre Ayew’s French Ligue 1 record

Sports News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku on Sunday equalled Andre Ayew’s French Ligue 1 tally of 182 Ligue 1 appearances to become the Ghanaian with the joint-most appearances in the league.



Ayew, who is captain of the Black Stars, achieved the record before leaving France in 2015.



Djiku featured in his record-equalling 182nd game on Sunday as Strasbourg were held to a 0-0 draw by Lorient.



Djiku, born in France, has played out his whole career so far in the European country. He started at Bastia where he graduated to the first team and featured for them for three years, making 45 Ligue 1 appearances.



In 2017, Caen came calling after Bastia were relegated and Djiku joined them on a four-year contract. Caen also went down in 2019 and that’s when Strasbourg signed the 27-year-old.



Djiku has been on a steady rise at Strasbourg, who are pushing for a European place this season. He has captained them a couple of times and scored a spectacular first goal in the 1-0 win over Monaco on Sunday, March 13, 2022.



He will break the record after the international break.



Djiku naturalised for Ghana in 2020 and has since gone on to make 15 appearances for the Black Stars.



Earlier this year, Djiku made his Africa Cup of Nations debut in Cameroon. He scored in the shock defeat against debutants Comoros.





Most Ligue 1 appearances by a ???????? Ghanaian international:



Alexander Djiku - 182 ????

Andre Ayew - 182

Jordan Ayew - 159

Abedi Pele - 151

Majeed Waris - 142

Michael Essien - 137

John Boye - 122



The Strasbourg defender joins Andre Ayew at the top of the list. Ligue 1 heritage ???????? pic.twitter.com/DOFFqxnSSy — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 20, 2022

Djiku has been called up for the crucial 2022 World Cup play-off tie against Nigeria with the winner qualifying for the finals in Qatar.He is expected to start in both games at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on March 25 and then four days later in Abuja at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.