Alexander Djiku discusses Strasbourg's future as he nears expiration of contract

Sports News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has opened up on his future at Strasbourg as he nears expiration of his contract.



The 27-year-old has had an amazing campaign with his outfit current contract will elapse next summer.



The Black Stars towering guardsman has become a subject of interest for clubs in Germany, Spain and England due to his superlative performance.



He featured 20 times in the French Ligue 1 this season, scoring 1 goal in the process.



Djiku discussing his future at Strasbourg said, "I'm here, I still have a year on my contract, so for now I'm here. I'm going to prepare myself properly for next season and we'll see what happens" he said.



He is expected to make the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers next month.