BBC Pidgin of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Alex Ekubo Wedding: Fancy Acholonu, Alex Ekubo announce wedding date to marry

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo and im wife-to-be Fancy Acholonu go marry in November Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo and im wife-to-be Fancy Acholonu go marry in November

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo don announce di date wen im go marry.

E announce for inside social media say both im traditional and white wedding go hold for November of dis year.

The wedding wey dem nickname, Falexx Forever, go hold dia traditional wedding for Imo state on November 20, and di Church wedding go happun for November 27, 2021.

Oga Ekubo bin wet pipo throat on Saturday wen im tell dem to wait till di new week start before im go tok wen im go wed im businesswoman, fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

E bin shock plenti of im fans last week wen im announce say im dey engaged as many pipo bin no even sabi say e get babe.

