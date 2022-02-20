Alex Agyarkwa: The Ghanaian wonder-kid making waves in Malaysia

Sports News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

It is not often the case that young Ghanaian athletes who travel the shores of the country to pursue their football career hit the ground running at their new clubs.



However, for former Accra Lions FC midfielder, Alex Agyarkwa, the story is different. Based in Malaysia with topflight side Selangor FC, the talented young player is living his dream and impressing his new employers.



Born and raised in Amonokrom of Akuapem in the Eastern Region, the 21-year-old started playing at a young age in various local community clubs until he was scouted by Ghana Division One side Phar Rangers.



There, Alex made a name for himself putting up impressive performance in the many games he featured in. His performance caught the eye of current premier league outfit, Accra Lions, who did everything. Alex plays as an attacking midfielder with exceptional passing skill, ball control, composure and shooting power.



Alex who spent a few months with Accra Lions bagged a record 10 man of the match awards in 17 games he featured for the club. His coach described him as a “magician” and one with great prospects. It is no wonder, the club in its farewell message to the player last year paid glowing tribute to him.



"The midfield magician has been one of the greatest players to ever grace our shirt in the history of the club. Alex leaves the club with our thanks for his efforts during his time as a lion and our best wishes to him for the future," the club said.



The 21-year-old, who joined Malaysian powerhouse Selangor FC last year, started with appearances for the reserve side where he impressed with three goals in five games. Having impressed the coach, he finally made his debut in the first team going on to bag three assists in the five games he has featured in.



Alex has already become a fans favourite with his impressive attacking play and ability to provide defence splitting passes for the forwards. He has already impressed his Coach, Michael Feichtenbeiner, who describes him as an “important player” for his side.



The player says he looks up to great midfielders like Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Iniesta, Kevin Bruyne and the like. According to him, he spends time watching these players and learning a thing or two from them to improve his game. He says, he looks forward to playing at the highest level of football and making a feature for the Ghana national team one day.



Nana Adu Berkoe, chief of Amanokrom of Akuapem has been the brain behind the management and development of the player. He emphasizes that, "Alex is a purely talented player who deserves to be seen by the world. And as his manager, I will be committed to doing all I can to make sure he succeeds."



Alex Agyarkwa is without a doubt an exciting prospect who will inevitably break forth in a few years to come. As far as the rebuilding of the Ghana national team is concerned, Alex and his likes must be the future.



A pure talent waiting to take the footballing world by storm.