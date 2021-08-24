Albert Commey resigns from role as Eleven Wonders CEO

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Experienced football administrator, Albert Yahaya Commey has resigned from his position as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Techiman Eleven Wonders.



The administrator in 2019 earned the appointment to come on board and run the Ghana Premier League club.



This was after he parted ways with former league winners Aduana Stars after falling out with some board members.



Having worked with Techiman Eleven Wonders for two years, footballghana.com sources are reporting today that Albert Commey has resigned from the CEO role effective immediately.



As a result, the officials of Eleven Wonders are set to go on the hunt for a new CEO for the 2021/2022 Ghanaian football season.



Already the club has lost its head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu after the gaffer signed for Medeama SC.