Albert Bruce shines in Ermis Aradippou defeat to Akritas

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Albert Bruce continued his fine displays for Ermis Aradippou despite losing 2-1 at Akritas in the Cypriot second-tier league at the weekend.



The 27-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game as the visitors lost maximum points on the road.



Bruce, a former Asante Kotoko, and Legua Warsaw enforcer continue to weave magic in the country's second-tier - receiving rave reviews for his consistent fine performances.



Bruce has started in every match since the start of the Cypriot First Division.



The hugely talented Ghanaian has been made the assistant captain of the side - just a few weeks after joining to underline his leadership qualities.



Albert Bruce has featured in the opening five matches with the side drawing three, winning one and losing one.



Scouts and managers have predicted he will not stay long in the Cypriot First Division for long due to his enviable work ethic.