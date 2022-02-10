Albert Adomah reaches new milestone in the English Championship

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Albert Adomah has become the first player in the English Championship to reach 460 games after featuring in Queens Park Rangers' game against Middlesbrough.



The veteran winger has spent most of his career in the second tier of English football, playing for several clubs including Middlesbrough and Aston Villa.



On Wednesday night, he started against his former club, Middlesbrough, as QPR were held at the Loftus Road following an unfortunate own goal from the Ghanaian.



The Loftus Road outfit opened the scoring in the 29th minute through forwarding Ilias Char, but Middlesbrough pulled parity at the stroke of halftime through Dael Fry.



QPR restored their lead right after the breakthrough of Chris Willock.



However, an own goal from Albert Adomah with 30 minutes left saw Queens Park Rangers drop two points.