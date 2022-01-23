You are here: HomeSports2022 01 23Article 1451479

Sports News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Albert Adomah heads in late winner for QPR at Coventry in Championship

Albert Adomah's second goal of the season gave QPR a late 2-1 win at Coventry to boost their promotion hopes in the Championship.

The Ghana international headed home Chris Willock's cross in the 88th minute to seal a fourth straight win for the west London side.

QPR are now two points behind second-placed Bournemouth with a game in hand.

Willock also set up the opening goal for Andre Gray, threading through a clever pass for the on-loan Watford striker, who fired home.

Jordan Shipley hauled the Sky Blues level with a cracking strike from near the edge of the penalty area five minutes into the second half.

But Adomah restored Rangers' lead with his second goal of the season.