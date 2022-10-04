Albanian League: Edwin Gyasi's top form earns him a slot in the Team of the Week

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Some refreshing news from faraway Albania indicates that Ghana Striker Edwin Gyasi has made it into the best 11 teams of the week.



This comes as no surprise at all considering his current form and exploits at his Albania League club Kukesi.



It would be recalled that Edwin scored his first goal ever since joining the club in the ongoing Albanian Cup.



It appears Edwin keeps doing magic anywhere he sets his foot.



This is what he had to say about it:



"I believe this is a big achievement for me and my club Kukesi as we move forward and progress.



I have always encouraged myself to do better game after game and by the grace of God it is gradually paying off."



Here is the full squad of the Albanian League Team of the Week:



Barbosa (Kukesi)



Kacorri (Bylis)



XhiXha (Tirana)



Gyasi (Kukesi)



Karakaci (Kastrioti)



Deliu (Tirana)



Loran (Bylis)



Atanda (Egnatia)



Janku (Bylis)



A. Marku (Teuta)



Bekaj (Tirana)