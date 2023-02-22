Alan's convoy accidentally hits motorcycle in Tamale, victim dies on the spot

Religion of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region:



A woman met her untimely death in Tamale in the Northern Region in the morning of Wednesday, February 22, 2023, when the motorbike she was sitting on ran into a convoy in the region.



The woman, who is yet to be identified, is reported to have met her untimely death when her ride was run into by a pickup in the convoy of what many eyewitnesses have said is part of the entourage of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten.



The deceased is said to have been on the motorbike with her husband when the last vehicle of the convoy ran into them at the Agric Traffic Light Intersection at Tamale, at around 7am on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.



The woman died instantly, while her husband sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.



Eyewitnesses told GhanaWeb's Northen Regional Correspondent, Mumuni Yunus that the Mitsubishi pick-up vehicle with registration number, GC 9415-22, ran through the traffic light while on top speed, following right behind the other cars ahead in the convoy.



The woman and her husband, according to the eyewitnesses, had seen the traffic light go green for them and had started moving when they were knocked down.



“This was a very terrible accident which was caused by Alan Kyeremanten’s convoy. A lady with her husband on a motorbike going to work and this convoy, the last car in the convoy was rushing to get to the rest of the convoy.



“They were on the road, the traffic had indicated green for them to pass, so they were going their normal way and this reckless driver came and knocked them down,” one eyewitness told GhanaWeb.



The police have since conveyed the body of the woman to the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue.





