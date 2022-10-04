Alan Shearer names Thomas Partey in EPL team of the week

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

English Premier League Legend, Alan Shearer, has named Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, in his Premier League team of the week.



Shearer named an Arsenal-dominated team for matchday 9 which had, William Saliba, Ben White, Granit Xhaka and Partey with Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta as the manager of the week.



Partey was in his element as he scored a mesmerising goal and commanded the midfield for the Gunners in their 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the North London derby.



The 29-year-old opened the scoring for the league leaders inside the 20th minute with an absolute beauty from outside the box.



Partey lasted 73 minutes and received a standing ovation from the fans after an incredible performance by the Black Stars' deputy captain.



He scored 67 touches in the game, making 14 passes into the final third, completing three of four attempted long balls, three interceptions, seven recoveries, and winning two ground duels.



The 29-year-old was voted as Arsenal's man-0f-the-match.



Here is Alan Shearer's team of the week in full:





Pickford; White, Coady, Saliba; Foden, Partey, Xhaka, Maddison; Almiron, Trosaard, Halaand.





