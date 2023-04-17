Alan Kyerematen hosts leadership of Christ Apostolic Church International

Religion of Monday, 17 April 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former trade minister Alan Kyerematen on Saturday, April 15 met with leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church International led by its Chairman, Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong.
The meeting which he described as a courtesy call was "engage with them and listen to their perspectives in serving our communities and making a positive impact."
The New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful added that it was important to work with all segments of society to create a better future for the country.
He disclosed the meeting via a Facebook post which was accompanied by photos with the delegation.
Read his full post below:
