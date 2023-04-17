Alan Kyerematen hosts leadership of Christ Apostolic Church International

Religion of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former trade minister Alan Kyerematen on Saturday, April 15 met with leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church International led by its Chairman, Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong.



The meeting which he described as a courtesy call was "engage with them and listen to their perspectives in serving our communities and making a positive impact."



The New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful added that it was important to work with all segments of society to create a better future for the country.



He disclosed the meeting via a Facebook post which was accompanied by photos with the delegation.



Read his full post below:



Yesterday, I had the honor of receiving a courtesy call from the leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church International led by its Chairman, Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong.



I am grateful for the opportunity to engage with them and listen to their perspectives in serving our communities and making a positive impact.



It is important to work closely with all segments of society, including religious organizations, to create a better future for our country and achieve our shared goals.