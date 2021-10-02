Al-Sadd star Andre Ayew delighted to score in derby win against Al-Arabi

Sports News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has expressed delight in Al Sadd's thumping win over rivals Al Arabi in the Qatari Stars League.



The 31-year-old netted his fourth goal in four straight games as the Wolves thrashed Al Arabi 4-0 at the Khalifa International Stadium.



Ayew, who converted from the spot with eight minutes left praised his teammates for the emphatic win.



"Alhamdulilah 3 important points today and another goal. Team on fire Al Sadd. We keep going," he wrote on Twitter after the game.



Al Sadd's fifth win in a row ensured Xavi Hernandez’s men stay at the top of the table.



After a goalless first half, Algeria international striker Baghdad Bounedjah scored in the 59th and 76th minutes and captain Hassan al-Haydous also found the back of the net after the hour.



