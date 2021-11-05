Al Sadd finally agree to let Andre Ayew's coach Xavi Hernandez join Barcelona

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Qatari giants, Al Sadd have reached an agreement with Barcelona to allow Andre Ayew’s coach Xavi Hernandez join his former club.



Ronald Koeman was sacked by Barcelona last week after the team's 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish La Liga.



Xavi, who recently signed a new three-year contract with the Qatari side until the summer of 2023 was tipped as a suitable replacement for the former Netherlands head coach.



But the Qatari club was reluctant to release their trainer for the Spanish giants.



However, after series of meetings, Footballghana.com understands, Al Sadd have agreed to let Xavi join his boyhood club as a coach on Thursday.



The former Spanish International recently guided Al Sadd to win the Emir Cup.



Andre Ayew has been in a terrific form under Coach Xavi scoring seven goals in the ongoing campaign.