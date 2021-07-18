You are here: HomeSports2021 07 18Article 1312033

Sports News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Al Raed new signing Christian Atsu promises to give everything

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu has promised to give his all to his new club Al Raed in Saudi Arabia.

The winger completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Raed after parting ways with Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the top-flight club becoming the second Ghanaian to move to the Asian country this transfer window.

Afriyie Acquah was the first as he signed a lucrative deal with Al Batin.

In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, Atsu expressed his joy to join such a great club promising to give everything to the club.

“As-salamu alaykum to all Al Raed fans. I thank the President of the club, Mr. Fahd Al-Mutawa and everyone involved at the club”

“I am happy to be a player of this great club. For the fans, I promise to give everything and I am looking forward for this new chapter” he said.

Atsu departed Newcastle this summer after a torrid last season in which he failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League.