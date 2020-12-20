Sports News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Al Hilal to monitor Kotoko play against Dreams FC to strategize ahead of CAF Champions League game

The technical team of Al Hilal

Sudanese giants, Al Hilal Omdurman, have disclosed that they will watch and monitor their CAF Champions League opponents Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League Week 6 match against Dreams FC.



Al Hilal Omdurman will lock horns with the Porcupines on Wednesday, November 23, 2020, at the Accra Sports Stadium in the 1st leg of the CAF Champions League Preliminary stages.



Officials of the Sudanese club have indicated that the GPL game presents an opportunity for them to assess the weakness and strengths of their opponents.



The club made this known in an official Facebook post sighted by Ghanaweb.



They wrote: “The crescent's technical body is watching Ashanti tomorrow afternoon in front of Dreams FC in the Ghanaian league.



"Serbian-led Al-Hilal team Zoran Manolovic, Ghanaian rival Ashanti Kotoko, follows up tomorrow afternoon's game against Dreams FC team to calculate the sixth round of the Ghana League, before hosting the crescent next Wednesday afternoon at the stadium Accra Sport Stadium is the stadium that will embrace Al-Ashanti's meeting in front of Dreams FC, and tomorrow's match is a great opportunity for Zoran to reveal his competitor's papers, especially since the match will broadcast TV on a Ghanaian channel.”



Asante Kotoko parted ways with their Head Coach, Maxwell Konadu on Friday, December 18, 2020, after losing their first match in the GPL to Great Olympics.



The Reds will hopefully face their CAF Champions League opponents with their interim coach, Johnson Smith on Wednesday.





