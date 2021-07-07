Al Batin announce signing of Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Saudi Arabia top division club Al Batin FC have completed the signing of Ghana international midfielder Afriyie Acquah, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Acquah sealed the move on Tuesday after passing medical and signed a two-year contract with an option to extend.



The 29-year-old is joining the Hafar Al-Batin based club from Turkish Superlig side Yeni Malatyaspor.



Acquah became a free agent after his contract with Malatyaspor expired on 30 June 2021.



The former Torino FC player made 35 appearances in all competitions for Malatyaspor last season where he scored three goals.



Acquah has previously played TSG Hoffenheim, Parma Calcio, US Palermo, FC Empoli, UC Sampdoria, Parma Primavera and Palermo Primavera.