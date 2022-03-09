You are here: HomeSports2022 03 09Article 1486400

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Al Ain honour Asamoah Gyan

United Arab Emirates giants Al Ain have honoured one of the best ever players in the history of the, Asamoah Gyan - the former Ghana captain and inspirational star.

The ex-Ghana international returned to the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, 08 March 2022 where he met Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Khaled Abdullah Hamar Ain Al Dhaheri.

In attendance for the short honouring ceremony were other Board of Directors Salem Al-Junaibi and Majid Al-Owais.

GHANASoccernet.com understands that Gyan return to the Gulf is in connection with his upcoming Book Launch in Ghana.

At was during the interval where Al Ain drew 0-0 with Al Jazira to reach the Pro League Cup final on the away-goals rule.

After the match, Gyan said: ''It is difficult for me to express my feelings towards Al-Ain, the great club that I love and adore, and in which I spent a wonderful period, and I have memories that cannot be removed from my memory, and I will not reveal a secret if I tell you that I consider it the best club ever for me, and personally, I am very happy to be back in my big home.''

