Akwa Ibom Police arrest pastor wey allegedly kill and bury im wife

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Di Akwa Ibom State police command don arrest one 49 year old Ukachukwu Enoch Christopher, ontop allegation say im murder and bury im wife for shallow grave inside im compound.



Police tok-tok pesin Odiko Macdon for statement say na on 16 June, 2021, di police arrest Ukachukwu Enoch Christopher, founder of Omega World Global Ministry ( Fellowship Church) for Ikot Abia Village for Eket LGA.



Di suspect bin get domestic palava wit im wife wey be 40 year old Mrs. Patience Christopher wey be mother of five and im accuse her of infidelity and say na she be di source of im problem in life.



According to di police, di man beat di wife to death.



Di Police don exhume di corpse of Patience Christopher and deposit am for mortuary for autopsy as dem don begin investigation.



