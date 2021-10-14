Akufo-Addo will touch the baton relay first - Queens Baton Relay Chairman

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Queen's Baton relay Committee Chairman and 2nd Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Frederick Lartey Otu, has thrown more light on the progress of the Baton Relay program to hit the country next week.



He told RainbowRadio's seasoned broadcaster Worlanyo Wallace- "Kuluuluman" the baton will get to the country on the 25th of October after being outdoored officially on October 7, 2021, adding the Baton is expected to be in Ghana from Sierra Leone.



Chairman Otu mentioned that the first person to take good of the Baton will be His Excellency the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He explained that there will be no activity on the day the baton arrives in the country; rather, there will be a relay on the 26th at the Jubilee House and then go through some principal streets in Accra.



The QBR chairman hinted that there would be a mini ceremony at the Kotoka International Airport and security measures to protect the Baton has been adequately arranged for.



Frederick Lartey Otu stressed that the Committee has solicited the assistance of the Ghana Police Service to avail officers who will protect the Baton throughout its stay in the country.



The hardworking 2nd Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee also mentioned that the Commonwealth secretariat sent an accompanying envoy called the "Baton Manager" to locate the movements of the Baton making sure the Baton goes through the requisite covid protocols during its visit to Ghana.



Chairman Otu bemoaned funding as its biggest challenge. He mentioned that covid has had a toll on all corporate bodies but he believes the future is bright in making the games a memorable one to behold next year.



He stressed the effort the Games Committee of the GOC is doing to ensure Ghana wins more than a single medal at the Games next year in Birmingham.



Chairman Otu further said in his interview that the Games Committee is posited to ensure the various Federations get the needed guidance in their qualifying programs ahead of the Games.