Akufo-Addo will ensure Ghana host All Africa Games successfully - Tema MCE

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has jumped to the defense of President Akufo-Addo in the wake of accusations that the President is not prioritizing properly.



In an interview he granted in Accra, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey addresses criticism that the President and his government have voted US$140million to host the 2022 edition of the Africa Games at a time when the country is going through hardships.



“I do not really understand what the critics want the president to do, announce that Ghana is abandoning the hosting of the Africa Games so that we can all bow our heads in shame?” the MCE asked rhetorically.



According to him, “those criticizing the president over the decision are being simplistic and unreasonable about the issue".



Ghana has received part of a US$750million loan facility that the country contracted with the Africa Export and Import Bank (Afriexim).



Government has since said it will allocate US$140million towards the hosting of the Africa Games which is a continental multi-sport event is held every four years, organized by the African Union with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the Association of African Sports Confederations.



The announcement has since provoked an uproar in some quarters with many complaining that the allocation of the money to the sporting fiesta shows that the government has no good sense of priority.



The critics point to the fact that the country is going through serious financial hardships at the moment and therefore the money could probably have been better spent on addressing some economic challenges instead.



However, the Tema MCE disagrees – he points out that the suggestions of the critics suggests that they want the government to fold its arms and watch Ghana disgrace itself by disappointing all expectations after it had long committed itself to hosting the games.



“Well, President Akufo-Addo cannot just sit and watch Ghana disgrace herself before all other African countries because we, like all other countries on the continent, are facing difficulties in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/ Ukraine war,” Hon. Amarh Ashitey said.



He also disagreed with the view that the Africa games will be of no economic value to the country, pointing out that the Games will bring tourism income to the country.



“our hotels will get businesses from people traveling down to participate in the games. For all you know, we may even end up making more than the money we are investing,” the MCE said.