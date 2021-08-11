Akufo-Addo’s target for us was to equal or improve on Amartey’s record – GBF Prez

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The GBF Prez says his team achieved a target set for them by the president



• He reiterates calls for more investment in other sports



• Akufo-Addo’s target for the boxers was to win a medal



President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. George Lamptey has revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s target for the Black Bombers was to either equalize or break Prince Amartey’s record at the Tokyo Olympics Games.



Prior to this year’s games, Prince Amartey was Ghana’s last Olympic medalist who won bronze in Tokyo 1968.



However, the National Amateur team that took three contingents to the games were unable to break Amartey’s record but managed to equalize the bronze medal he won in Tokyo.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb upon arrival of the Olympic contingent at the Kotoka International Airport on August 10, 2021; the GBF president disclosed that the team has been able to meet the target set for them by President Akufo-Addo.



Mr. George Lamptey said, “When we were leaving, his Excellency the President said, Amartey has set a record in Tokyo, Japan so either we break it or set a record. Truly what the president said has come true.”



Investing in other sports



According to the GBF President, it was also high time that government spread the division of funds to other sporting disciplines to help develop other lesser-known sports.



He professed that investment in other sports apart from football will go a long way to win more laurels for the country.



“What we are saying is that they should invest in Ghana boxing especially, the Amateur boxing which is very difficult to handle," Mr. George Lamptey said.



He added, “We are not comparing ourselves to football which they say is the passion of the nation, what we are saying is that the little resources which can be put in, not only boxing, athletics, badminton, swimming and everything; we will get more laurels for this country.”



Watch video below







