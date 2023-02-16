Akufo-Addo reconstitutes Hajj Board, Abdallah Banda is new chair

Religion of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda as Chairman of the National Hajj Board.



In a statement by the presidency, some 15 other persons were named as members of the Board.



Constituted as a division under the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Hajj Board oversees the annual airlifting of Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.



See the full membership of the National Hajj Board named by the president below:



HAJJ BOARD



1.Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda - Chairman



2.Habib Iddrisu - Member



3.Hajia Safia Mohammed - Member



4.Chief Saddique Jimala III - Member



5.Sheikh Amin Bonsu - Member



6.Alhaji Inusah Amadau - Member



7.Osumanu Yunusah



8.Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed - Member



9.Seidu Zakaria - Member



10.Abdul Rahman Alhassan Gomda - Member



11.Alhaji Musah Akambonga - Member



12.Hajia Azara Haroun - Member



HAJJ BOARD SECRETARIAT



13.Alhaji Farouk Hamza - Executive Secretary



14.Ibrahim Adjei - Member



15.Ahmed Abu - Member



16.Ahmed Tijani - Member



GA/SARA