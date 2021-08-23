Akufo-Addo never asked for $2,000 of our $5,000 to be used for devt fund - Dr. Aggrey

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chef de Mission for Team Ghana at the Tokyo Olympics Games, Dr Mike Aggrey has clarified that it was only Samuel Takyi, the bronze medalist who was rewarded a $20,000 sports development package aside from the $10,000 cash reward.



He was reacting to reports that $2,000 out of the $5,000 given each member of the Olympic team was to be used for the sports development fund.



The Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif had also posted on his Facebook saying that: “His Excellency announced a reward package of $5000 to each member of the team, of which $3,000 will be given to them, and $2,000 invested towards their career.



"For Takyi the Bronze medalist, he will receive $10,000 cash, a $20,000 investment fund toward the development of his career and a car.”



But in an interview on Total Sports Review, Dr. Aggrey noted that those who are to receive the $5,000 were not given a career development fund.



He insisted that it was only Samuel Takyi who was given the development fund of $20,000.



He said under no circumstances did the President promise to give the other team members sports development fund allocation nor asked for part of their $5,000 to be used for a sports development fund.



“The career development fund was for only Samuel Takyi who won bronze for Ghana. The others including the technical staff and team members are to receive $5,000 each,” he added.



He further indicated that at no point did the other team members agree to any arrangement to have $2,000 of their cash invested into a fund.



He was speaking to host Isaac Worlanyo Wallace.