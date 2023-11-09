Akufo-Addo has disrespected Ghanaians by presenting Bawumia as successor – Malik Basintale

Religion of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Malik Basintale, a Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of not having respect for the citizens of Ghana.



Basintale's criticism revolves around Akufo-Addo's support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential aspirations, despite what he perceives as Bawumia's failure as the leader of the Economic Management Team.



Speaking on a panel discussion on TV3 on November 8, 2023, he argued: "I don't blame anybody, but if President Akufo-Addo had 1% respect for the people of this country, he wouldn’t have even presented Dr. Bawumia to us."



He questioned the president's priorities, asserting that if Akufo-Addo truly cared for the nation, he would focus on addressing the economic challenges instead of endorsing Bawumia's presidential bid.



Basintale accused the Vice President of mismanaging the economy and argued that Bawumia is not worthy of assuming the highest office in the country.



"All the opportunities in this world were given to Dr. Bawumia, I watched him on their platform; he stood there and said he would do everything within his might and will to make sure Dr. Bawumia was president.



“I looked at him and said if you have any strength left in you, use it to fix the economy. We need your strength now to salvage the Ghanaian economy and not to make somebody president," he added.



President Akufo-Addo pledged to ensure the victory of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections.



The President made this commitment at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 4, 2023, where Dr. Bawumia was unveiled as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate.



He stated, "You have shown that today, Ghana's democracy is safe in your hands. I am confident that Mahamudu Bawumia will unite the party with the assistance of Ken Agyapong, Addai-Nimoh, Afriyie Akoto, and others.



“The second message, a very simple one, congratulations to the flagbearer, Mr. Vice President flagbearer. Today I’m passing on the flagbearer of our party to a new leader, I want to thank everyone here for the honour done me to serve my party and to serve the people of this great country.”



He added "I have done my best, but I still have one more task to do, and that is, with all my strength, with all my energy, to help the new flagbearer, to help Mahamudu Bawumia win the election of 2024.



"Ghana cannot afford the return of the NDC, especially under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama," he charged.



Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the NPP to Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.





If President Akufo-Addo had just 1% respect for Ghanaians, he wouldn't have presented Vice President Dr. Bawumia to us again as his proposed successor - @malik_basintale#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/Jkqj54FBAW — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) November 8, 2023

