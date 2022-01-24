Akufo-Addo government is destroying Ghana football - Sammy Gyamfi

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Communications Officer of the New Democratic Party (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has blamed Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the Black Stars' abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Sammy Gyamfi highlighted that Ghana football under the watch of Akufo-Addo has been on a decline since he assumed presidency in 2016.



Ghana missed out of the last edition of the World Cup in 2018, got eliminated in the round 16 stage of the 2019 AFCON and also failed to progress past the group stage of 2021 AFCON.



Reacting to the Black Stars' recent failure at the AFCON, Sammy Gyamfi accused the government in power of destroying Ghana football.



"It’s a fact that Ghana football has collapsed under the administration of President Nana Addo, and there’s no question about that. Under this government, the then FA President (Kwesi Nyantakyi) was captured on tape using the name of our President and his Office to solicit bribes. We don’t really see the seriousness of the government in relation to Ghana football. We failed to qualify for the 2018 world cup, and now the 2022 WC seems to be hanging. It is because these guys (NPP government) came to kill and destroy and not build," he said on Akoma FM.



Ghana's hopes of ending a 40-years AFCON trophy jinx ended in a group stage exit as the Black Stars managed only a point from after three games.



The team shockingly lost to Comoros in their final group game which led to the early elimination.



Following the exit, the Black Stars is now set to begin preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March.



The first leg of the tie is set for March 23 in Ghana whiles the second leg is set for March 29, 2022 in Nigeria.