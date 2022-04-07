Akufo-Addo government committed to supporting sports – Dr. Bawumia assures

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured that President Akufo-Addo's government is committed to supporting sports in the country.



The Vice President gave the assurance on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, when the Black Princesses team paid a courtesy call on his at the Jubilee House.



Dr. Bawumia while commending the team for qualifying for the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, added that they will be given all the necessary support to do well at the tournament.



“We are all going to support you including the Chief of Staff to go all out in the World Cup and I know that you will make us proud. I have this feeling that this time; you are going to make it beyond the group stage.



"I want you to know that the government of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo is one that is very committed to sports. We want to encourage and support you help develop women's football,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared.



He continued, "We are very much supportive to sport and to you as well. The President wants me to tell you that in recognition of your feat in qualifying for Costa Rica, he has prepared a special package for you which you will get through the minister of sports to deliver to you.”



This year’s FIFA U20 Women’s world cup is scheduled to be staged in Costa Rica in August.