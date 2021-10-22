Akufo-Addo, Samuel Takyi, Shatta Wale, others selected bearers of Queen's Baton Relay in Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Embattled dancehall superstar Shatta Wale is among public figures who have been lined up as bearers of the Queen’s Baton in Ghana.



The Queen’s Baton Relay which is the major event that heralds the Commonwealth Games is underway with 72 nations expected to host the baton.



The baton is expected to arrive in Ghana on Monday, October 25, 2021, and the Ghana Olympic Committee which acts as the Commonwealth Games Associations of Ghana committee has lined up a number of activities to mark the symbolic event.



At a press conference held on Thursday, October 21, 2020, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah disclosed that the baton will be paraded through some principal streets of Accra, Tema and Kumasi.



The choice of location and persons to fly the baton, according to the GOC is to highlight the rich cultural diversity of the Commonwealth Games.



In Accra, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the first person to lift the torch at the Presidency, after which a number of political, entertainment and sports figures will take their turns.



Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif will have a feel of it just as Ghana Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi.



Musicians Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata among others have also been listed to partake in the event.



In Kumasi, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu will bear the baton which will also visit some areas which are of significant cultural value.



“We are hoping that the President will receive the baton and then we will hold a ceremony at the Presidency and it will start going around throughout the country….the baton will do a run in Kumasi as well, where it would be received by his Royal majesty Otumfuor.



“The baton will eventually leave Ghana on the 28th to Cameroon and that would end its run in Ghana,” Nunoo Mensah said.



Isaac Duah, a member of the organizing committee added: ”all the athletes who were in the Commonwealth Games in Australia are going to hold it, Samuel Takyi the bronze medalist from the Olympic games is going to hold it, Coach Asare is going to hold it as well as Bawa Fuseini from Ghana Athletics Association”



Birmingham is the host city for the 2022 Commonwealth Games which is scheduled for July 8 to August 8, 2022.