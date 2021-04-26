Akuapem Poloo bail: 'Jail be depressing, I no expect say dem go jail me for 90 days' - Ghana actress, Rosemond Brown

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Ghanaian actor Akuapem Poloo reveal say she no expect say dem go jail am for 90 days.



She make dis revelation inside en address to de media after her release.



"I no expect say dem go jail me for 90 days. I no expect am at all" Akuapem Poloo add.



She also reveal say en seven-year-old son no know about en prison sentence, for en mind de mother dey act movie for Nigeria.



De actress during de presser broke down in tears as she thank Ghanaian Prez Akufo-Addo for en intervention on de matter.



BACKGROUNDAccra High Court release de actress on Ghc80,000 bail condition after en lawyers appeal de case.



Lawyer Andy Vortia told BBC Pidgin she was entitled to bail because her case is before a court of competent jurisdiction.



"Convict applicant Akuapem Poloo has been restored to the state she was in before her conviction," Mr Vortia explained.



The High Court granted her bail on basis that she is a first and young offender, the show of remorse, her guilty plea and welfare of the son.



Akuapem Poloo has been ordered to report to the police twice a week, hand over her passport to the registrar of th de court and officially apply to the court if she has plans to travel.



The Ghanaian actress was sentenced to a 90 day jail term last week for publishing nude photos of herself and seven year old son.



