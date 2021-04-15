You are here: HomeSports2021 04 15Article 1233508

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Akuapem Poloo and son: Rosemond Brown fit serve 3 years in jail, but Ghanaians say make court free am

Ghanaians say make di court free Akuapem Poloo Ghanaians say make di court free Akuapem Poloo

Accra Circuit court on Wednesday, convict am for publishing nude photos of herself and son.

According to de court she commit domestic violence against her son wey she undermine en dignity.

But what exactly she dey face in terms of de judgement for her offence which dey fall under misdemeanour?

What Akuapem Poloo dey face

For her offence which be misdemeanour three things fit happen according to Private legal practitioner, Bernard Owiredu Donkor wey talk Accra based Citi FM say - "de court go fit caution am, fine am or impose custodial sentence of maximum 3 years on am."

But some legal experts say e fit be possible for de court to put am in jail for even one day.

However since de court ask am to undergo pregnancy test for any public hospital to establish whether she be pregnant or not - chances be say dem dey explore de option of prison sentence.

De reason for de pregnancy test be sake of under de law, you no for imprison woman wey be pregnant.

So if she be pregnant de courts go decide what to do - either dem go defer en judgement or give am a more lighter judgement.

But some other Legal experts say since dem ask for pregnancy test, mean say dem dey consider custodial sentence.

#FreeAkuapemPoloo hashtag trend for Ghana

Following say court go convict Akuapem Poloo, some Ghanaian celebrities like Sarkodie den social media users mount campaign to free de actress.



Most people dey argue say de courts for no use am as example when some people commit serious crime but dem dey walk free.









Akuapem Poloo go appear before Accra Circuit court after de pregnancy test for de court to pass judgment on Friday, April 16, 2021.

