Akuapem Poloo and son: Rosemond Brown fit serve 3 years in jail, but Ghanaians say make court free am

I think it’s a little harsh to separate a child from the mum just because of pictures taken ... would want to plead with the law to pardon our sister ???????? #FreeAkuapemPoloo — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 15, 2021

Please temper justice with mercy ????????????????????????.

Rosemond brown it is well we are with U in prayers #FreeAkuapemPoloo pic.twitter.com/0N7dN0OOhP — iOna reine (@ionareine) April 14, 2021

Nam 1, Kwesi Nyantakyi and Wayomi all the roam about freely buh dem arrest Akuapem Poloo for sharing her nudes, her own nudes oo ahh nudes wey no be urs too???? them go do make the gals stop sending us brezz p33???????? #FreeAkuapemPoloo — GOOGLE (@Goglefame) April 14, 2021

If you can't arrest government officials who is misusing our money then #FreeAkuapemPoloo — Bra Poly ???????????????? (@PolySarkcess) April 14, 2021