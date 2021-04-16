Akuapem Poloo: Ghana court sentence Rosemond Brown to three months in jail

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Accra Circuit Court sentence Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown to three months in prison.



De Court in de judgment argue say de reason for de punitive sentence be sake of dem wan use dis case serve as deterrent to de general public.



De court also reveal say de pregnancy test of de accused be negative.



De judge in her ruling explain say she go serve 90 days in jail concurrently, dis dey concert into three months jail term.



De accused Akuapem Poloo broke down into tears after de sentencing.



We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.



