Sports News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Akonnor's replacement will be a Ghanaian - Reports

Akonnor was in charge of the Black Stars for almost two years

Dr Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association is said to have confirmed reports that the next coach of the Black Stars will be a local coach.

On his Good Morning Ghana on Tuesday, September 14, Randy is said to have emphasised that the mandate of FA and the 3-man committee formed to look for Akonnor's successor is to "look within for a new coach.

This comes after the sacking of C.K Akonnor who was in charge of the team for the last 20 months. He as said with his two assistants, David Duncan and Patrick Graveras.

Akonnor's contract, which had four months left before it expired, was yesterday, September 13 terminated after an Executive Council meeting at the FA premises.

His position was made untenable after the Black Stars lost 1-0 to South Africa in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday, September 6.



According to the FA communication, the decision to sack Akonnor "follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Executive Council after considering the two reports have decided to terminate its relationship with Head Coach C. K Akonnor and the two Assistants."

The Executive Council has formed a three (3) Member Committee made up of Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr Randy Abbey to find a Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours.