Akonnor's replacement will be a Ghanaian - Reports

Dr Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association is said to have confirmed reports that the next coach of the Black Stars will be a local coach.



On his Good Morning Ghana on Tuesday, September 14, Randy is said to have emphasised that the mandate of FA and the 3-man committee formed to look for Akonnor's successor is to "look within for a new coach.



This comes after the sacking of C.K Akonnor who was in charge of the team for the last 20 months. He as said with his two assistants, David Duncan and Patrick Graveras.



Akonnor's contract, which had four months left before it expired, was yesterday, September 13 terminated after an Executive Council meeting at the FA premises.



His position was made untenable after the Black Stars lost 1-0 to South Africa in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday, September 6.





On Metro TV this morning, Randy Abbey - a member of the three-person committee tasked to find a new Ghana coach in 72 hours - said his team have been asked to "look within".



