Akonnor hints at Sulley Muntari’s Black Stars retur

Muntari has been out of the National team since 2014.

Black Stars Coach CK Akonnor could hand Sulley Muntari an invite to the team after indicating the player is in good sharp.



Muntari who is currently without a Club has been out of the National team since 2014.



The ex-Inter Milan and AC Milan star has been in a fallout with the National team after he was indefinitely suspended over an alleged misconduct in the team’s camp during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



Akonnor says it is possible to invite the 35-year-old back to the Black Stars team.



“I met Sulley Muntari some few weeks ago and I was honestly impressed with what I saw him do with the ball but time will tell. With Kevin-Prince Boateng too, time will tell. I know he is doing well and he will return to Italy. So, we are keeping track of him and we will see,” he spoke to Starr FM.



The former Sunderland player has featured in all three World Cups with the Black Stars thus in 2006, 2010 and 2014.





