Akon City: Ugandans take react to Akon plan to build futuristic city di kontri

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Ugandans don begin react to di announcement say goment don dash Senegalese-American singer, Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam wey many pipo sabi as Akon land to build one city wey go operate on im Akon cryptocurrency.



Akon wey visit Uganda recently tok say im don see di piece of land e like afta goment give am various options to choose from.



He say di city go look like di similar project e dey do for im home kontri Senegal, but e no tok how much e go cost and who go finance am.



Ugandans for on top social media dey question why goment go dash Akon land when local investors dey wey need land to take invest.



"We no get Ugandans wey get money wey fit build wonderful investment on top 1square mile land. Na all about having reasonable leadership, everything go dey possible. Akon no go dey steadline Uganda weak economy on collapse because goment dash am freee land," Rodgers Ishimwe tweet.



Another Twitter user Kawalya tweet say e go make more sense if goment give youth di1 Square Mile of land dem wan dash Akon for free. "If di goment give dis same land to 640 youths to take do farming, each youth go one one Acre each.



How far wit di city wey Akon dey build for Senegal



For 2018, di music star bin announce say im wan build "crypto city" for Senegal wey im call "real-life Wakanda".



He say just like di fictional land of Wakanda for di Marvel's Black Panther feem, Akon promise say im city go get "futuristic environment."



For im website, Akon say di President of Senegal dash am 2,000 acres of land to take build di city wey im go name afta himself.



Di Akon Crypto City go be "short drive" from Dakar, di capital of Senegal. He say na di "first 100% crypto-based city wit AKon for di centre of transactional life".



Di city dey cost am $6bn.



Wetin to know about di futuristic city Akon dey plan to build for Uganda



For inside one press conference Akon do recently for Uganda, he say im plan to build city for di kontri get di support of di goment and e announce say goment don give am one square mile of land for Akon City part two.



Wen tori pipo ask am if Ugandans go fit afford to live for Akon City wey go get futuristic shopping malls, stadiums and recreational facilities like its sister city, Akon answer say: "I know say if I build am dem go find way to afford am, because e go motivate dem."



He add join say "wen you create opportunity, pipo go grow wit that opportunity, people go learn wit that opportunity, people go dey motivated wit that opportunity."



Di construction of Akon City Uganda dey scheduled to complete for 2036.



