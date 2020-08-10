Press Releases of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Akoma Fm

Akoma Fm celebrates first anniversary

Abraham Asare

Akoma Fm, is the fastest growing radio station in the Ashanti region and has over the past one year penetrated the heart of radio listeners across the region with quality programmes and events.



Just within a year of operation, the fastest growing station has become a force to reckon with when it comes to the radio market in the Ashanti region.



Akoma Fm's compelling News and Current Affairs Programming leads in breaking news stories and community engagements.



Critical issues of interest are carried in the News, 'Akoma Kase3bo', with stories beautifully delivered by Maame Dufie Amakwaa, Nana Billa Kantanka and Nana Konadu Yiadom.



Duty bearers are further engaged on 'Adekyee Mu Nsem', the development-focused Morning Show which has over the past year attracted discerning listeners and astute guests to engage the Host, Sir John.



"We prioritize the development needs of our listener and therefore focus attention on issues that ensure the socio-economic wellbeing of the individual and the community," said Abraham Asare, General Manager, Media General Radio.



He added that new programmes like 'Me Man Nti' political talk show hosted by William Evans-Nkum are geared towards holding public service holders accountable to the people for holistic development.



Akoma Fm's 'Obaatanpa' afternoon talk has served as a platform to solve a number of social and relationship challenges.



Sports with Gauis Nkansah, Prince Nana Egyir and Raphael Sarkodie got pundits and sports lovers tuned in weekday and weekend.



Kwantenpon Drive Show with Tony Best is the toast of afternoon entertainment, driving commuters home and easing the stress of a hard day's work. The Personality Chat segment has almost all the great entertainment personalities passing through.



Akoma Live Worship and Nkuranhye Bre with Nana Antwi Boasiako 'Son of Nazareth' and Pastor Promise have helped to uplift the souls of listeners, solving their social and spiritual needs.



Nights and Weekends are never dull on Akoma Fm as inhouse DJ Obonke serves the best of music to entertain. Nana Akohene Mensah and Nana Billa Kantanka are delight to listen with the best of reggae, Hi-Life and true oldies.



In the past one year, Akoma Fm has staged events that made a difference in the radio market.



The maiden 'Akan Speeling Bee' contest was a game-changer attracting high interest and participation and the number of people turning up for the Akoma Health Walk was overwhelming.



As part of our corporate social responsibility, we partnered our listeners to collect over 100 pints of blood for the KATH Blood Bank.



"The coming years would be more exciting for our audience," said Mr. Asare. "We indeed have the listener at heart in planning and formatting our programs; so as we grow, we want to grow with them to impact positively on our community", he added.



In celebrating it's first anniversary, Akoma Fm has lined up a series of activities to reward and appreciate listeners for the loyalty in pushing the station to emerge number one on the market.



"Our radio station will remain focused on people development. In this election season, our political programming are fashioned for healthy discuss to help our audience make informed choices in the December 7 elections, while committing to a peaceful process," Mr. Asare indiacted.



Staff of the station, including the dedicated team of producers, technicians and sales executives are excited to continue serving the discerning listeners in the years ahead.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.