Akim Swedru Astro Turf takes shape

Sports News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The Akim Swedru Astroturf in the Eastern Region is gradually taking shape as Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has vowed to cooperate with Middle Belt Authority for the project to be completed in the coming months.



The Akim Swedru Astro Turf is one of the flagship programmes of the Middle Belt Authority headed by Joe Danquah.



A tour of the facility in the Akim Swedru over the weekend indicates that the facility is gradually coming alive as planned by the Middle Belt Authority.



The company working on the project has so far constructed several Astro turfs across the country.



The contractor(Daily Supplies and Services Limited) has begun laying the carpet to pave way for the mounting of the poles among others.



The construction of artificial turf in the municipality has changed the way athletes view artificial turf in the country.



Speaking after a tour of the facility in Akim Swedru, the Member of Parliament of the area, Kennedy Osei Nyarko said," the project is on course to meet the deadline for the inauguration of the artificial turf in the municipality."



According to him, "work on the complex project is moving smoothly and is expected to be completed within the next few months, "He told Accra-based Kingdom FM.



The ultra-modern Astro turf when completed, will have changing rooms, flood lights, fencing and many others.



He said the first phase of carpet spreading has begun and very soon the final stage of carpet spreading will be completed.



This, he said will lead the people seeing the beauty of the project in the municipality to unearth sports talents across the Constituency.