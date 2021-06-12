Akakpo beats Abrokwah to win TFG Central Regional ITF Junior Qualifiers 

Tennis News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Gabriel Akakpo from Cape Coast Tennis club won the Tennis Foundation Ghana (TFG)/ ITF Junior qualifiers tournament by outwitting University of Cape Coast Tennis Club's Donald Abrokwah 6-3,6-2.



Gabriel Akakpo qualifies for the upcoming National Tournament, which is scheduled from 9th to 11th July 2021.



Speaking after the game, Gabriel said, "I am happy to win and represent my region at the National level. Coming into the tournament, my ultimate target was to win and happy I achieved that. Now my focus is to train for the main event."



Speaking on behalf of the Central Regional Tennis Association Chairman; Mr. George Frank Koufie Mrs Effumwaa Adu-Opoku said, "We are really impressed with the performance exhibited by the young ones. The future looks bright.



"We are going to groom these young ones, get a coach for them and build a strong team for the region."



She added that "one of the problems we are facing in the region is lack of training balls and rackets and we hope Tennis Foundation Ghana will help us out.



"We want to thank the Tennis Foundation Ghana for such programs. We wish this will be annual, which will go a long way to help the region and the junior players."



Coaches present were coach Hayford Gyasi, coach Edward Nartey and coach Gerry Ekumah,



