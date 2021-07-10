Ajax star Mohammed Kudus scores again in pre-season thumping of Paderborn

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder and Ajax ace Mohammed Kudus can't stop scoring as he netted his second goal in two pre-season matches as Ajax thumped German side Paderborn on Saturday morning.



The 20-year-old, who scored Ajax's only goal in the 1-1 draw against Quick'20, added to his tally by netting his side's second goal in the 4-1 win against the Bundesliga II side.



Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller opened the scoring after coolly tapping in from a Dusan Tadic pass before the Ghana international doubled the lead after beautiful controlling another Tadic pass before rounding up the Paderborn goalie to slot home.



Brazilian Danilo made it 3-0 after the break before Paderborn pulled one back through veteran defender Uwe Hünemeier.



Forward Zakaria Labyad then restored Ajax 3 goal lead with a rebounded penalty.



Ajax are currently camping in De Lutte for their pre-season exercises and will play Anderlecht and Bayern Munich before the Dutch Eredivisie starts.



Mohammed Kudus is expected to play a huge role in manager Erik Ten Haag's side after a good first season with the Dutch giants.



