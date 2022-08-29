Ajax refuses to sell Kudus to Everton - Reports

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax have reportedly turned down Everton's proposal for Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed.



According to reports in the Netherlands, the Eredivisie champions are refusing to sell Kudus to Everton on a permanent basis.



The English side, however, remain keen on signing the Ghanaian who is struggling for minutes at Ajax.



Mohammed Kudus has been out of favour at Ajax as he has fallen to the bottom of the pecking order in all attacking positions and midfield.



The 22-year-old was the best player for Ajax, scoring four goals in four games but he has played a little over 30 minutes in the club's first four games of the season.



Kudus is in his third season at Ajax after joining from Nordsjaelland for a fee of 9 million euros in 2020.







Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:











EE/BB