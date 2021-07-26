Ajax provides injury update on Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax has provided an update on the latest injury suffered by Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.



The 20-year-old picked up the injury during Ajax's practice match against Anderlecht.



Kudus missed the side's 2-2 draw against the Bavarians in a pre-season friendly at the weekend.



The Dutch giants have been forced to provide updates on the latest injury suffered by the former FC Nordjaelland marksman.



He has joined the side in Austria after missing the trip to Germany last week.



The Black Stars midfielder is currently training separately from the group for the time being due to the angle injury.