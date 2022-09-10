Ajax manager faced with headache of choosing between Kudus and Brian Brobbey

Sports News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder must come up with a plan to give Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey enough playing time to keep both players happy.



Until Wednesday, Brian Brobbey had started all the matches in the Dutch Eredivisie for Ajax.



However, ahead of the crucial Uefa Champions League match against Rangers, manager Alfred Schreuder decided to use Mohammed Kudus as a false 9.



The Black Stars asset excelled and finished the game with one goal and one assist to bag the Man of the Match award.



It has now become clear that Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder will be faced with a headache of who to star games.



According to Dutch sports analyst Brian Brobbey, it is likely Mohammed Kudus will be the starter in the Champions League while Brian Brobbey continues to start in the Eredivisie.



“Don't be surprised if Schreuder now chooses Kudus in the Champions League and Brobbey in the competition. I think Brobbey will play against Heerenveen again on Saturday,” Brian Brobbey said.



After the Heerenveen match, Ajax will take on Liverpool next Tuesday at Anfield.