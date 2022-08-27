Ajax coach insists Mohammed Kudus must stay but wont guarantee playing time

Sports News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax FC is set to reject any bid for midfielder Mohammed Kudus in the ongoing transfer window as Coach Alfred Schreuder wants to keep the playmaker.



English Premier League outfit Everton have shown interest in signing Mohammed Kudus and are preparing to make an official bid within the next 48 hours as reported by GHANAsoccernet.com.



The 22-year-old is frustrated due to the lack of playing time this season despite being Ajax's best player in preseason with four goals in four games.



Kudus has played only 23 minutes this campaign and the Ghana international is in search of regular playing time as the World Cup draws nearer.



However, Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder wants to stay keep Mohammed Kudus but will not guarantee him playing time despite interest from Everton.



Speaking to Voetbal International, Alfred Schreuder indicated Mohammed Kudus should not leave the club.



“I haven’t heard anything. I think he should not leave. You can see that he is important. We need a lot of good players.”



Schreuder is keen to keep the attacking midfielder who has made 46 appearances while scoring six goals for Ajax since joining from Danish club Nordsjaelland two years ago.