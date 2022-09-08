Ajax captain Dusan Tadic hails 'important' Mohammed Kudus after Champions League victory

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax captain, Dusan Tadic has joined the tall list of people who have been amazed by Mohammed Kudus' performance in the UEFA Champions League against Scottish giants, Rangers.



Mohammed Kudus who was making his first start of the season scored a superb solo goal after assisting Steven Berghuis's goal a minute before getting his name on the scoresheet.



His performance caught the attention of the world and his captain has commended him for his output while praising the entire team for their 4-0 victory against Rangers.



"He (Mohammed Kudus) played a great game. Everyone is just very important to us. We have sixteen, seventeen players who can always play. That is also important for a long season."



"We all played for the team. There was a lot of movement and we put pressure on the opponent everywhere. If we do that, we can play a good game."



“This was now my third game in a row in this position. The longer you stay in one place, the easier it becomes. Sometimes I could have done things better, but the most important thing is that you do everything for the team. It can always be better," Dusan Tadic said after the game.



Ajax FC have now won their last 6 games and have scored 20 goals while conceding only 3.



Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











JE/KPE