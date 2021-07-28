Ajax Chief Marc Overmars reacts to Kamaldeen Sulemana’s snub

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Director of football affairs at Ajax Amsterdam, Marc Overmars feels disappointed Kamaldeen Sulemana did not join the club after completing a move to Stade Rennes.



The 19-year-old signed his long-term contract last week after Rennes reportedly agreed to pay more than 20 million euros to secure his services.



The enterprising winger who had a tremendous season with FC Nordjaelland in Denmark last season became a subject of interest for several European clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool and other top club.



Initially, everyone thought Sulemana’s move to Ajax was a done deal but it took a nosedive with the latter signing for the French Ligue 1 outfit on a five-year deal.



However, Marc Overmars who monitored the highly-rated Ghanaian winger last season at Nordjaelland and wanted to bring him at Ajax feels disappointed his side could not sign Kamaldeen.



Speaking to Voetbal international, the Ajax Chief disclosed they could not guarantee Kamaldeen playing time, hence his decision to join Rennes.



“At Stade Rennes, there was no competition for him in that area. He thought that was very important and that choice is of course up to the player.'



"We can't blame ourselves, but I certainly hated it for a few days," he said.



“A lot of time and energy has been invested in the possible arrival of the attacker. 'We have followed him extensively, have been there, he has been with us. But at the same time, we couldn't guarantee playing minutes.' he said.