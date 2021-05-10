Aisha Mama Taraba: Buhari, Atiku react to di death of former Women Affairs minister

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 10 May 2021
Source: bbc.com
Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari say im dey ''deeply saddened'' by di death of im former Minister of Women and Affairs and Social Development , Hajiya Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan wey many pipo sabi as ''Mama Taraba''.
Di Nigerian Mission for Cairo, Egypt, announce di passing of di former minister wey serve during President Buhari first term on Friday.
President Buhari inside one statement wey im toktok pesin Garba Shehu put ontop Twitter say ''Di death of di ogbonge politician don leave plenti pipo sad.''
“Her death is a huge loss not only to the female gender activist community but to the country as a whole. Our condolences to her family, friends, National Assembly and government and people of Taraba State.”— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) May 7, 2021