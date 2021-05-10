Aisha Jummai Alhassan dead: Buhari im former minister of women affairs don die

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigeria former minister of women affairs don die.



Hajiya Aisha Jummai Alhassan pass away for hospital for Cairo wey be capital of Egypt on Friday due to undisclosed illness.



Her sister confam tori of di death to BBC but no give additional information about cause of death.



Hajiya Aisha serve as women affairs minister under president Muhammadu Buhari administration from from 2015-2018.



She resign to go contest govnorship election for her home state of Taraba for northern Nigeria.



Before then she bin also dey Senate between 2011- 2015 as one of the only four women wey dey senate dat time.



After she leave goment for 2018 she decamp from di ruling APC wia she contest 2019 govnorship under UDP before she lose to present Taraba govnor Darius Ishaku.



