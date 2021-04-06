AirtelTigo commissions a six-unit classroom block at Atwima Mponua District

Press Releases of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: AirtelTigo

AirtelTigo Ghana commissioned a six-unit classroom block for Kotokuom R/C Primary School in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti region, under the “Yεn Nkͻsoͻ Nti” (meaning - for our development) Corporate Social Responsibility initiative aimed at developing educational facilities in disadvantaged communities in the Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo regions.



The school building, which cost GH¢300,000, comes with a six-unit fully furnished classroom and a headmaster’s office. AirtelTigo also donated stationery, Veronica buckets, hand washing soaps, sanitizers, nose masks and tissues to the school.



Speaking at the event, Mr. Kwame Osafo Amoah, Commercial Head of AirtelTigo, Ashanti Zone said, “The construction of this structure is in fulfilment of our promise to invest one percent of our proceeds from airtime recharge by our customers in the Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo regions into the development of educational facilities and enhancing public schools in the region.”

AirtelTigo has also extended its network coverage to the district to help in community development.



The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Mujaahid Ibrahim expressed his profound gratitude to AirtelTigo for the new classroom block. He said, “This will help motivate students to work harder to achieve brilliant results.’’

The Commissioning also witnessed some talent displays by some students of Kotokuom R/C Primary School.



In attendance was the Chief of Agogo, Chief of Kotokuom, Nana Kwaku Boah and his elders, District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Williams Darko, District Education Director, Mrs. Juliana Essel Cudjoe, along with District Coordinating Director, delegates from AirtelTigo led by the Chief of Finance Officer, Mr. Prince Acheampong, staff of Kotokuom R/C primary school and some people of Kotokuom.



The Kotokuom R/C Primary School project was undertaken after AirtelTigo had launched ‘Yεn Nkͻsoͻ Nti’ Corporate Social Responsibility initiative which required communities with disadvantaged schools to apply. The headmaster of the school applied and AirtelTigo accepted to reconstruct the six-unit classroom block for the Kotokuom community.



The school is the oldest in the community and has not seen any renovation since its establishment 70 years ago, resulting in the gradual deterioration of the school building.







