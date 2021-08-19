Aim high in the CAF Champions League campaign – Polo charges Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo, has charged Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu to aim higher in the CAF Champions League campaign.



The young gaffer led the Phobians to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title and as a result, will for the first time in his career be in charge of a team competing in Africa.



Although coach Samuel Boadu has assured fans that his team will give their best, he has also admitted that they are not putting hopes on bringing home the ultimate.



Speaking to Class FM in an interview, Mohammed Polo, who is a former player and coach of Hearts of Oak has admonished Samuel Boadu to set bigger goals for himself.



“He has to improve beyond winning the league. It is an opportunity to advance his career. He shouldn’t limit himself. He should go in for the ultimate,” Polo shared.



According to Mohammed Polo, Hearts of Oak is a big club and should be in every competition to win.



