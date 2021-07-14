Ahmed Toure hails Diawisie Taylor as a 'quality player'

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Medeama SC star Ahmed Toure has high praise for Karela United forward Diawisie Taylor.



The 21-year-old has scored 17 goals in the Ghana Premier League this season and is leading the race to win the goal king award.



Speaking in an interview with SPORTSWorldGhana.com, Ahmed Toure, who was adjudged the best player in the local scene in the 2011 season described the Karela United marksman as a quality player.



“I have watched him a couple of times since I returned to the Ghanaian game in the second round and I must say he has been on fine form. He plays very well. I am a striker myself and I know that he is a quality player,” Toure said.



Toure has scored five goals for Medeama after joining them in the second round of the season.