Ahmed Musa: Nigeria captain confident of victory against Ghana to qualify for 2022 FIFA WC

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Captain for the Nigeria Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa has expressed optimism in the chances of the side beating Ghana to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Super Eagles next month will take on the Black Stars in the final round of the African qualifiers to the global tournament scheduled to be staged in Qatar this year.



Ahead of the clash of the West African giants, Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa says his side will overcome Ghana at the end of two legs.



“We just want the NFF to help us get enough fans into the Abuja Stadium for the second leg. We will go to Ghana and dig our feet and ensure we get a result,” Musa has declared in an interview.



The Super Eagles captain added, “We must admit that Ghana also want to qualify and they have a strong team. The return leg will be crucial and we are ready for the battle, but we want our fans to be in there cheering us on.”



Ghana is scheduled to host the first leg of the tie before traveling to Abuja for the reverse fixture.